Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

AZEK Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.