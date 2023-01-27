Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,446 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $37.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

