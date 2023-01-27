Morgan Stanley Trims Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Target Price to $13.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Innoviva Stock Up 2.1 %
INVA stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.
Institutional Trading of Innoviva
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
