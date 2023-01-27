Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.01.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $7.04 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

