AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 5,625.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,383. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $52.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

