Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,750.00 at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$2,750.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNSWF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Constellation Software Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,744.00 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,280.00 and a one year high of $1,850.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,599.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,538.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.00.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
