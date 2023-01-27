China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised China Feihe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of CFEIY stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.