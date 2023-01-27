Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently:

1/23/2023 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $92.00 to $103.00.

1/5/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $125.00.

12/21/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

