Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Cowen

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

