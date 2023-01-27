Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

