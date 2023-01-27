Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 149.8% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 311,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

