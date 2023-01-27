Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $39.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 760,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

