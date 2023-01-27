QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

QCRH stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $829.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.87 million. Research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $533,140 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QCR by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

