Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.35. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 361.62% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

