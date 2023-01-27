Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.92.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 1,257.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,163,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,716,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

