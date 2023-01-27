Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,257.13% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

