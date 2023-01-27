SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

