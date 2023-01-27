Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,257.13% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,195.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

