Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.92.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 10.9 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 1,257.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

