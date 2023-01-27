Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 114,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

