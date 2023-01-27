Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,257.13% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

