TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCBK. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $49.06 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,461 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,511,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,823,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

