Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.