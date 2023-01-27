Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,300 over the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

