Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of STX opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 1,257.13%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

