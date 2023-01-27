UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $306,370 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

