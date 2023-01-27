Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.3 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

