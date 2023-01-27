DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

