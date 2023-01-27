Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Accumulate” at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $364.87 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.39 and its 200 day moving average is $263.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

