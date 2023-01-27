Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elevance Health Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Elevance Health in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $8.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $29.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.03 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.84.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $502.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $429.07 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,936,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

