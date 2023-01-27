KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

