Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
