Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.