Amphenol Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

