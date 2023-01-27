Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

NYSE CHD opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

