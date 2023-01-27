Brown & Brown, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $58.36 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

