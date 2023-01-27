Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

