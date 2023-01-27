F.N.B. Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.0 %

FNB stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

