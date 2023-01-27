Hayward Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.60. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

