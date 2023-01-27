Oppenheimer Comments on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million.

Graco Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

GGG stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.