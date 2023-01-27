Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

