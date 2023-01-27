Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

