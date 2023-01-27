Danaher Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.93. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.