Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ATRA stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

