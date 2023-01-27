Morgan Stanley Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

