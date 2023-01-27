28,365 Shares in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. AEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $6.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on AEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AEye Profile
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
