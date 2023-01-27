Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

