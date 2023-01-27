Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 14,381.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NWG opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

