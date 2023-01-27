Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

