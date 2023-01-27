WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Position Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 137.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $13,601,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 236.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.50 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

