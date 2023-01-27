Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 45.8% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ondas by 1,103.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ondas by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 230,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

ONDS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Ondas news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,052 shares in the company, valued at $544,506.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,869 shares of company stock worth $242,981. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ONDS opened at $1.98 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

